San Diego man found dead on Tucson hike during extreme weather conditions

Posted at 11:20 AM, Aug 09, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A San Diego man reported missing on a hike in Tucson was found dead, authorities said Wednesday.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials say the body of 46-year-old Kyle Chance, a San Diego resident, was located near the Starr Pass area about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“There was no indication of foul play. More information regarding the cause of death will be available at a later date," Sheriff’s Deputy Gordon Downing said in a statement Wednesday. “The initial indication is that it was related to exposure to the weather conditions."

The high in Tuscon was 93 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Downing said Chance started his hike around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and was reported missing later in the day.

The sheriff department’s search and rescue crew joined Tucson police, Drexel Heights fire personnel and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter in the search.

