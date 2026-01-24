San Diego library advocates push for better funding after mayor's address

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego library advocates are calling for increased funding after Mayor Todd Gloria's recent State of the City address failed to mention the city's struggling library system.

The San Diego Public Library Foundation believes libraries have not been a priority for the city, especially following major budget cuts that forced reduced hours and services across the system.

"Not mentioning libraries and parks was a real missed opportunity," said Patrick Stewart, CEO of the Library Foundation San Diego.

Stewart emphasized the critical role libraries play in the community, serving residents who use computers, search for jobs and raise families. He noted that librarians often find themselves on the front lines serving the homeless community and providing services to unhoused or underhoused individuals.

Despite the mayor's message about the city's growth, Stewart said library funding remains close to where it was 30 years ago.

"What we would like the city council and the mayor to do is to recognize that priority not only on the behalf of San Diegans but on behalf of the budget as well," Stewart said.

Mayor Gloria's office acknowledged the city's challenging budget situation and provided a statement saying the mayor "believes public libraries are basic civic infrastructure that residents expect, and we look forward to the Library Foundation's partnership as the budget conversation moves forward."

The budget cuts have significantly impacted library operations. All 37 library branches are now closed on Sundays, and 17 of them are also closed on Mondays.

Stewart is advocating for a full-time library system across all branches.

"We believe that all 37 library branches should be open 7 days a week full stop 37/7," Stewart said.

Stewart's message is clear: libraries aren't optional, they're essential to San Diego's future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

