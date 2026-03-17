San Diego libraries serve as cool zones during heat wave, but budget concerns loom

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego libraries are seeing a surge in visitors as a heat wave grips the region, with residents turning to the publicly air-conditioned spaces for relief from dangerous temperatures.

The libraries are officially designated "Cool Zones," meaning they are open to anyone needing relief from extreme heat — from families with young children to seniors and people experiencing homelessness.

Kevin Tran, a library assistant with the City of San Diego, said the spaces offer more than just a place to sit.

"The library is always a good place to come in and get away from the sun," Tran said.

Staff is already preparing for an increase in foot traffic as temperatures climb.

"This is like a pre-season, if you would, it's the tail end of March, but we're getting this heat wave. It's almost a prediction of what's to come in June/July," Tran said.

Beyond air conditioning, the libraries offer additional resources for those seeking relief.

"WiFi is accessible at all buildings, we have running water fountains and bathrooms as well, so a nice place to get out of the heat," Tran said.

However, as more residents rely on libraries as cooling centers, concerns are growing about whether those services can continue amid ongoing city budget challenges.

Patrick Stewart, CEO of Library Foundation SD, said the stakes are high.

"We're concerned about the libraries being closed during the summer, particularly when they are used as cool zones for people who do not have air conditioning in their homes," Stewart said.

While budget discussions continue, libraries remain open as cooling centers. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Officials are encouraging residents to check local library hours and other designated Cool Zone locations.

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