San Diego LGBTQ community celebrates signing of Respect for Marriage Act

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Over 100 people in San Diego celebrated a historic day for LGBTQ community members after President Biden secured their right to marry at a federal level.

The celebration, hosted by the San Diego LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest, came just hours after President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law at at the White House. The bill had bipartisan support.

“I didn't think that we would get there in my lifetime, to be honest, I thought that we would fight for it for a long time, to see this day actually come, after Roe v. Wade was overturned you can't take anything for granted,” said Tyler Renner, an LGBTQ advocate living in San Diego.

For people like Renner, the signing of the bill gives him hope that he can one day marry his partner, a hope he didn’t have when he was back in high school.

On Tuesday night, the celebration was focused on the passing of the bill but the center’s CEO, Cara Dessert, said they’re ready to get back to work the next day, to continue to fight against anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed in other parts of the country.