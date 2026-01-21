San Diego law firm announces lawsuit filed against multiple Motel 6 locations for alleged sex trafficking

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A California woman and her daughter have filed a lawsuit against multiple Motel 6 locations and their associated entities for "facilitating and knowingly profiting" from sex trafficking, San Diego-based law firm Singleton Schreiber announced Tuesday.

In the lawsuit filed on Jan. 12, the mother (Jane Doe 1) and daughter (Jane Doe 2) claim Motel 6 enabled the sex trafficking of Jane Doe 1.

According to the lawsuit, during Jane Doe's 1 sex trafficking period from 2018-2020, she suffered physical violence and permanent injuries, including permanent damage to her daughter, Jane Doe 2, who was born under emergency and life-threatening circumstances with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

The lawsuit stated Jane Doe 1 was trafficked for sex at several Motel 6 locations across California, including properties in San Luis Obispo, Modesto, Redding, Turlock, and Manteca.

According to the law firm, the defendants allegedly ignored the signs of sex trafficking at the properties and chose to continue to profit from the sex trafficking of Jane Doe 1.

Click to read the full lawsuit: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/90/79/073e4a2048d3924979aa709c99ee/singleton-schreiber-21-first-amended-complaint-76.pdf

"It is concerning that their suffering went on for so long with multiple hotel locations turning a blind eye, not only to a woman being openly trafficked for sex, but also to the foreseeable harm to her unborn baby," said Meagan Verschueren, Counsel at Singleton Schreiber. "Defendants' choice to provide harbor and a venue for the traffickers, and to knowingly profit from the trafficking, allowed the abuse to continue, and they must be held fully accountable to both Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2."