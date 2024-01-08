San Diego launches public forums for new police chief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting Monday, San Diegans have the opportunity to voice their preferences for the next police chief through nine public forums organized by the city.

The current Chief of Police, David Nisleit, has been in office since 2018 and served in the department since 1988. He announced his retirement last month, with his term concluding in June 2024.

As the city actively seeks public input on the selection of the new chief, ABC 10News engaged with the community to gather early perspectives.

Yasi Nabia, a criminal justice graduate, said she would like the new chief of police to focus on improving crimes in areas like Barrio Logan.

"Just refocus back on the broken window theory, in certain communities," Nabia said. "That's whenever there's a lot of tagging, or areas that don't look as clean as others, that's when more crime happens so maybe just pay attention to those areas."

James Frolio, who witnessed increased crime downtown due to homelessness, said, "I would hope that a new police chief would be a proponent for funding services that give people help and support, because I think a lot of people need. No one is committing crimes when their needs are fulfilled."

Exhaling Injustice, a grassroots organization working on positive community-police relations, said transparency is one of the most important things it would want to see up front.

"We want a chief who is about the business of protecting the public. We want a chief who is about the business of being transparent, about his own records first," said Tasha Williamson, the president of Exhaling Injustice. "Because if he cannot show us what type of assistant chief or captain he has been, he is not going to show us the wrong-doings of officers."

To participate in upcoming community meetings, visit here for the calendar.

Community Forum Dates and Locations:



District 7: Jan 8, 2024, 6-8 p.m. at Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center

District 1: Jan 11, 2024, 6-8 p.m. at Mary, Star of the Sea (Community Room)

District 2: Jan 12, 2024, 5-7 p.m. at Point Loma Library

District 8: Jan 13, 2024, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at San Ysidro Library

District 9: Jan 16, 2024, 5 - 7 p.m. at Park De La Cruz (Community Room)

District 5: Jan 17, 2024, 5- 7 p.m. at Scripps Miramar Ranch Library

District 5: Jan 18, 2024, 6-8 p.m. at Alexandria Tech Center

District 4: Jan 23, 2024, 6-8 p.m. at Fourth District Seniors Resource Center

District 3: Jan 24, 2024, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Balboa Park Club

Community members are also welcome to take this online survey to share their opinions.