San Diego judge dismisses lawsuit challenging state's school mask mandate

Posted at 8:33 PM, Nov 12, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego judge has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged the state’s school mask mandate.

The local group “Let Them Breathe” filed the lawsuit in July. Members of the organization, which consists of more than 30,000 parents, argued that masks should be a choice for families instead of a requirement.

Friday, Judge Cynthia Freeland rejected the group’s argument, saying Governor Gavin Newsom has the legal authority to enforce universal masking.

Read the full decision by clicking here.

