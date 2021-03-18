San Diego International works with local tech company to monitor airport behavior

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Honeywell Building Technologies is working with San Diego International Airport's accelerator program to test the use of advanced video analytics technology to track and monitor airport behavior, it was announced Thursday.

The accelerator program -- the San Diego International Airport Innovation Lab -- is helping test Honeywell's advanced video analytics technology in a real airport environment through early summer. Following a pilot program, Honeywell may go into contract negotiations with the San Diego Country Regional Airport Authority to use the technology throughout the airport.

"We are pleased to have Honeywell's technology be a part of our fifth Airport Innovation Lab cohort," said Gina Jacobs, SAN's innovation program manager. "Honeywell's video analytics technology aligns with our health and safety focus, and we look forward to working with them as they continue to develop it in the actual airport environment.

"Our hope is these ideas that advance here at SAN will work at airports around the world," Jacobs continued.

Honeywell's program offers "intelligent loitering detection and zone- based, real-time monitoring," providing an accurate way to count people entering or exiting a space, standing in a crowd or sitting in public areas.

The analytics and artificial intelligence make it possible to effectively identify mask compliance with fewer staff required. Using people- counting tools coupled with social distancing analytics, Honeywell's program can identify trends, track patterns and show how airport employees and passengers use and move about a space to minimize overcrowding in areas like gate seating or airport lounges.

The video analytics tracking is connected to Honeywell Pro-Watch Intelligent Command, which creates a dashboard that shows the number of occupants in a space, flags incidents that require security actions and sends real-time alerts if social distancing or mask wearing protocols are not followed. This information enables airport staff to take appropriate action.

