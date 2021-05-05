San Diego International Airport's Cell Phone Lot to reopen this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego International Airport's Cell Phone Lot, which has been closed since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is slated to reopen this weekend, the airport announced Wednesday.

The lot will reopen Saturday, and offers around 100 parking spaces free of charge for drivers to park and wait for arriving passengers. It was shut down in April 2020 amid state and county health and safety orders and a general decrease in passenger volume.

"The opening of our Cell Phone Lot is a sign of recovery at our airport," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "With the traveling public getting vaccinated and schools on break for spring vacation, we saw some of the highest passenger volumes since the start of the pandemic in March and April. We continue to see a steady increase in travelers and we hope the reopening of our Cell Phone Lot will reduce curbside traffic and make picking up arriving passengers hassle-free."

The lot is open from 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., seven days a week and is accessible at the intersection of North Harbor Drive and Liberator Way.