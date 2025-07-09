San Diego International Airport receives $15M grant to mitigate airport noise

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego International Airport was awarded a $15 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for a project meant to limit airport noise exposure for residents, according to a press release from U.S. Senators for California Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff.

The money San Diego's airport is receiving comes from a larger $81.3 million grant allocation for 18 airports across the state, as the FAA works to improve aviation infrastructure around the country.

Specifically, the $15 million noise mitigation project will limit noise for 250 homes near the airport, according to the senators' press release.

Meanwhile, the rest of the money from the FAA's Airport Improvement Program will be invested in runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings around the state. Here's a look at all of the projects:



Los Angeles International: $22.8 million

Noise mitigation — impact for about 400 residences

Van Nuys Airport: $19.4 million

Reconstructing taxiway connectors - roughly 3,100 feet

San Diego International: $15 million

Noise mitigation — impact for about 250 residences

San Luis Obispo County Regional: $8.7 million

Rehabilitates taxiway — roughly 6,100 feet

Hollywood-Burbank/Bob Hope: $7.9 million

New terminal apron — construction of 74,000 square yards

March Air Reserve Base: $3.2 million

Reconstructs ~14,000 square yards of Golf Apron pavement

Chino: $1 million

Rehabilitates several taxiways

Alturas Municipal: $986,799

Installs precision approach path indicator system for Runway 31

Georgetown: $469,639

Replaces one airport rotating beacon

Norman Y Mineta San Jose International: $322,258

New pavement management plan

Barstow-Daggett: $300,000

Updates airport layout plan

Santa Barbara Municipal: $226,650

Initial pavement study, new pavement management plan

Trinity Center: $162,500

Updates existing pavement management plan, survey and study

Watsonville Municipal: $162,450

Reonstructs tie-down Apron A7 — 21,500 square yards

Alturas Municipal: $146,379

Final phase for Runway 31's precision approach path indicator system

Mefford Field: $130,035

Updates pavement management plan, survey and study

Placerville: $91,390

Installs new airport rotating beacon

Mammoth Yosemite: $61,026

Lighted Xs to show temporary closure of Runway 9/27



Both Senators Padilla and Schiff said updating outdated airport infrastructure will benefit Californians and visitors alike.

“Californians and the millions of people who visit our state each year deserve a safe and easy airport travel experience,” said Senator Padilla. “That starts with modernizing and rehabilitating outdated airport infrastructure. These critical investments will not just make travel smoother for passengers, but will reduce noise pollution in neighboring communities.”

“These grants will allow us to make critical investments in our airport infrastructure that will enhance the travel experience for millions of visitors and travelers, improve safety, create more jobs, and boost our local economies,” said Senator Schiff.

Follow this link to see a PDF of the Airport Improvement Program grants for California in Fiscal Year 2025.