San Diego International Airport launches new program supporting travelers with non-visible disabilities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego International Airport has announced the launch of SAN Assist, a program that will help travelers with non-verbal disabilities.

Traveling can already be a stressful experience, especially for some passengers with non-verbal disabilities such as autism, chronic illness, sensory sensitivities, or other conditions.

SAN Assist includes personalized support and services to help reduce the stress of traveling.

Some of those services include:



Travel guides to help passengers navigate through the airport

Guides must be requested at least three business days in advance, and are available daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Familiarization tours that let passengers practice navigating through the airport ahead of time

Tours must be requested two to three weeks in advance of the desired tour dates, and are offered Monday through Friday during standard business hours



“We are very proud to offer our SAN Assist program to help all travelers feel supported and welcomed at SAN,” said Kimberly Becker, President and CEO, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “By providing personalized assistance and advance preparation options, our goal is to help all travelers easily navigate the airport experience and ensure their experience is positive.”

SAN Assist will be available for both Terminals 1 and 2.

To learn more about SAN Assist or to request services, you can visit: https://www.san.org/accessibility/