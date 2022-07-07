San Diego International Airport awarded infrastructure grant

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego International Airport is being awarded a grant as part of a $1 billion national program funding 85 airports across the country in President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve terminals, it was announced Thursday.

The grants are to be used to expand airport terminals, increase energy efficiency, promote competition and provide greater accessibility for individuals with disabilities, according to a release from the White House Press Office.

"Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand. Funded through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today's grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

San Diego International Airport will receive $24 million for demolition of the Terminal 1 building and construction of Phase 1a, with 19 gates, of Terminal 1, connected apron, roadway and walkway improvements.

"The work that goes in to build safer, more accessible and sustainable terminals will provide opportunities for people across the nation. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment not only in our nation's infrastructure, but an investment in the future of our country's workforce," FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims said in a statement.