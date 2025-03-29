Four people charged following federal raid at El Cajon business

EL CAJON, Calif. — Federal authorities have charged four people in connection with an immigration-related investigation at San Diego Powder and Protective Coatings, an East County business. Among those charged is the company’s general manager, John Washburn, who allegedly employed undocumented workers and allowed them to live inside the business’s warehouse.

Black-and-white photos provided by the government show a makeshift living space inside the facility, with three beds and household items. Authorities allege that approximately 15 employees, or about a third of the company’s workforce, lacked legal authorization to work in the United States. Three other men were charged with providing false information regarding their immigration status to secure employment. If convicted, they all, including Washburn, face up to 10 years in prison.

Eyewitnesses Describe the Raid

One day after Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) agents raided the business, eyewitnesses and family members of those detained shared their accounts with ABC 10News.

"I was shocked when I heard the news," said Ted Nelson, who works with the business under investigation. He described the intense scene, stating he saw, "At least 50 or 60 officers, ski masks, and AR-15s." Sky10 aerial footage captured employees lined up outside, restrained in handcuffs or zip ties.

Business Owner Responds

On Friday, ABC 10News spoke with the owner of San Diego Powder and Protective Coatings, who declined a formal interview. He shared he was just as shocked as the families of his employees. The business, a federal subcontractor, has been working on a project for the San Ysidro pedestrian bridge. While the owner believes that seven employees were taken by federal agents, ICE has not officially confirmed this number.

Families Seek Answers

Evelyn Leyva, whose brother-in-law was among those detained, expressed her distress. "They're not criminals. They just come like everyone here for the American dream, to work every single day for their family," she said.

Leyva told ABC 10News that as of Friday, she still had not heard from her relative. Later, a family member of another detained worker said they received a call from their relative around 2 a.m. from the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

Ongoing Investigation

A federal warrant obtained by ABC 10News states that authorities had identified multiple employees working at the business without legal authorization. It alleges that the company knowingly hired individuals with fraudulent documents. Additionally, in 2022, HSI agents investigating suspected drug traffickers in San Diego reportedly found one of their vehicles parked outside the business.

ABC 10News has reached out to ICE for more information regarding the next steps for those arrested and where they are currently being held.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

