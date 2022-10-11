San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team returns after Hurricane Ian relief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - There was a dichotomy of emotions for Summer Piper, a volunteer with the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team, about their time in Lee County, Florida.

“It was heartbreaking but also very fulfilling at the same time,” Piper said. “Just being able to help people in that time. That they’re in so much need and to help their family members and to help the animals. They don’t understand what’s going on. They just know it’s really scary.”

The team’s mission in Florida included different tasks from search and rescue, to taking care of animals at area shelters and to delivering pet food to people who felt the brunt of Hurricane Ian.

“The people out there were just so grateful, so resilient. I mean the things that I saw the community coming together and doing. And just to give them something as small as some dog or cat food; just overjoyed,” Piper said.

Piper said one older couple who couldn’t wade through the flood waters that her team helped is still fresh in her mind.

“They were there with their pet at home and so, you know, lots of hugs and lots of tears. It’s simple. It’s a bag of dog food. But their pets their family too,”

Now, Piper and the rest of the team are back home in San Diego.

But the thought of helping others thousands of miles away is still on her mind.

“You’re happy to be with our loved ones but at the same time like, I feel like I still needed to be there. I feel like there’s still stuff to make a difference and to help,” Piper said.

While San Diego and the rest of the state may not see hurricanes, Piper said one things that people here can take away from what their team’s work is be prepared.

We get plenty of wildfires and other situations which people can prepare themselves, families and their pets for evacuating natural disasters.

If you or someone you know would like to support the Emergency Response Team’s efforts, please click here.