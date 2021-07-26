San Diego Humane Society waiving adoption fees for adult animals from July 27-31

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For San Diego County families in search of a new pet, the San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult animals for five days this month.

From July 27 to 31, adoption fees for all adult animals will be waived, SDHS announced Monday. The Humane Society currently has 1,539 animals in its care. Of those, 466 are available for adoption.

"With so many animals coming through our doors every day, we are really hoping the community will help us and open their hearts to an animal in need of a home," said SDHS COO Jessica Des Lauriers. "Our adoption counselors are so skilled in matching the right pet with the right family, so if you are thinking about adopting, please come and visit one of our campuses this week."

SDHS said the promotion was possible thanks to a donation by Keith Guilbault, CEO of Qdoba Mexican Eats.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside, and San Diego.

To learn more about animals available for adoption at SDHS, click here.