San Diego Humane Society to waive reclaim fees for strays

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Ahead of the anticipated influx of lost pets following the 4th of July celebration, the San Diego Humane Society is waiving reclaim fees for stray pets from July 5-16.

“We are doing everything we can to get these deserving animals into homes,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “If they are lost, we want them to return to their family where they belong. If they are available for adoption, we want to find their perfect match in our animal-loving community.”

SDHS said the holiday poses particular risks to pets because of the loud noises associated with fireworks and celebrations. According to data from 2022, the nonprofit profit took in 275 stray dogs, cats and other small animals lost between July 4-7. Only 16% were reclaimed by their owners, with dogs accounting for 34%, cats for 14%, and other pets showing a 0% reclamation rate.

The humane society is also extending its "Empty the Shelters" adoption promotion with adoption fees at 50% off for all adult cats and dogs (seven months or older) Through July 30.

If your pet goes missing, please contact the San Diego Humane Society’s Lost2Found program by texting “LOST” to 858-SAN-LOST (858-726-5678). You’ll receive automated text messages with valuable tips and resources to help you in your search.

For more information, including how to reclaim your lost pet at San Diego Humane Society, visit sdhumane.org.