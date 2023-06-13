San Diego Humane Society to waive license, microchip fees until July 2

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As Independence Day approaches, the San Diego Humane Society will waive fees starting this week to help dog owners license and microchip their animals to ensure they can be recovered if they run away during booming fireworks celebrations, the organization announced Monday.

The program will last from Tuesday through July 2. Late fees will also be waived.

A one-year license is available to residents who live within San Diego Humane Society's jurisdiction. The animal welfare organization is "calling on pet parents to take proactive measures to prevent their beloved animals from ending up in shelters during and after the July Fourth holiday," officials said.

In-person licensing is available at SDHS campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego during business hours. Dogs must have a California-approved rabies vaccination.

According to SDHS, Independence Day typically leads "to a sharp increase in the number of stray animals entering shelter care," because fireworks can upset pets that may escape by jumping fences out of fear and confusion. Owners should take steps to protect their pets from becoming lost, as shelters are already full, SDHS officials said.

"We've never been in this situation before -- entering the July Fourth holiday having been over capacity for more than six months," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. "We can't stress enough how important it is for pet owners to have a plan to keep their pets safe, even for the unexpected, like unscheduled fireworks, in their neighborhoods."

Statistics show one out of every three pets will become lost during their lifetime, SDHS said, with only one in 10 found. According to 2022 data, SDHS took in 275 stray dogs, cats and other small animals lost between July 4 and 7.

Just 16% of those animals were reclaimed by owners, according to the agency.

All San Diego Humane Society shelters will be closed on July 3 and 4. Residents who find a stray pet over the holiday should look for identification on the animal's collar and contact the owner if possible, SDHS said.

Along with licensing and microchipping, the SDHS recommends that pet owners also make sure their animals have collars with tags (with a phone number), ask their veterinarian about stress-reducing medication, hire a pet sitter if they have holiday plans, create a secure home sanctuary and keep their dog leashed at all times while it is outside.

Locations for dog-licensing are available at https://www.sdhumane.org/resources/animal-service-jurisdictions.html, while free microchipping appointments can be scheduled at https://www.sdhumane.org/services/vaccinations/.

Information on lost pets is at https://www.sdhumane.org/services/lost-and-found/.