San Diego Humane Society to host 40th Annual Fur Ball next month

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society will mark four decades of compassion and community support during the 40th annual Fur Ball next month.

The ball will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 3 at the SDHS, 5500 Gaines St., San Diego. The event is designed to raise critical funds for the organization's lifesaving services, which are projected to support more than 40,000 animals this year, according to Humane Society officials.

Organizers noted that tickets are limited, and guests can reserve their spots at sdhumane.org/furball.

"Fur Ball is a celebration of the extraordinary bond between people and animals, as well as the generosity that makes our work possible," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. "As our shelters continue to face overcapacity challenges, the support raised at this year*s event will be especially meaningful, helping our team provide compassionate care to animals who need us most."

The dog-friendly evening begins with a cocktail reception featuring guests and their dogs arriving in their finest attire. Attendees will then enjoy gourmet dining, featuring an exquisite vegetarian meal with fine wine prepared by renowned Chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille.

Throughout the night, guests can participate in live and silent auctions to bid on exclusive items and experiences, with all proceeds supporting the SDHS's lifesaving efforts. The celebration concludes with an energetic after-party featuring live music and dancing by Haute Chile.

Event visuals include red carpet arrivals featuring stylish dogs and their human companions in evening wear, guests enthusiastically participating in the live auction, and an energetic after-party with live music.

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