San Diego Humane Society seeks information about owners of two golden retrievers

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement asked the public for information to help identify the owners of two golden retrievers recently dropped off at the organization's Oceanside Campus.

According to the animal welfare agency, the dogs were brought in on July 25 and 26, by a person who stated his name was Brandon, and that he found the dogs as strays.

Both dogs are male golden retrievers, estimated to be 9-10 months old. They have microchips originally registered with the American Kennel Club, but the chips were never updated with new ownership information, according to agency.

Given the condition of the dogs, and the potential that they were intentionally harmed, SDHS' Humane Law Enforcement would like to speak to anyone who may have information about the dogs, or the person who brought the dogs in. The agency said that person was driving a white Toyota 4Runner.

"It is important to note that the man who identified himself as Brandon is not currently a suspect," said San Diego Humane Society Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Jace Huggins. "We are hoping to learn more about these dogs and are asking our community to help us gather information if they know anything."

Anyone with information about these dogs is asked to contact Humane Law Enforcement at 619-299-7012 (press 1 for Dispatch) or email investigations@sdhumane.org.

SDHS reminds pet parents that if you need help caring for your pets, please contact the society. For more information, visit https://www.sdhumane.org/services/support-services/.

