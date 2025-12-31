San Diego Humane Society rescues 40 dogs and puppies from La Mesa apartment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Forty dogs and puppies that law enforcement officers rescued from an apartment in La Mesa are now back in San Diego, humane officers announced Tuesday.

San Diego Humane Society humane officers, who were conducting a welfare check on a tenant facing eviction, were notified Monday about the animals by the La Mesa Police Department. When they arrived at the scene, the humane officers found the dogs and puppies living in feces and unsanitary conditions, according to the humane society's director of public relations Nina Thompson.

The tenant had not been seen since Dec. 23.

San Diego Humane Society

After providing the animals with food and water, the officers and medical teams returned to San Diego to triage the dogs and transport them to the San Diego campus. Each dog received a medical exam, vaccinations, dewormer and microchip before being settled in to decompress in their kennels, Thompson said.

San Diego Humane Society

The rescued dogs and puppies will soon undergo thorough medical and behavioral evaluations before being cleared for adoption, according to the humane society.

San Diego Humane Society

