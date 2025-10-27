Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Humane Society rescues 40 cats from local studio apartment

sdhs_cat_rescue_102725.png
San Diego Humane Society
sdhs_cat_rescue_102725.png
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Forty cats were rescued from a studio apartment by Humane Society law enforcement in San Diego, authorities announced Monday.

On Aug. 6, a concerned person within the community reported that multiple cats and a strong odor was coming from a unit in the 1400 block of Imperial Avenue. It was later determined that the owner, an elderly woman, who was hospitalized, could no longer care for the pets, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

Officials said law enforcement worked with building management and the tenant's family to enter the unit and rescue the pets safely.

The cats were rescued over the course of several weeks due to conditions in the unit and the animals hiding. Fifteen cats were rescued on Sept. 17, 11 on Sept. 24 and 14 on Oct. 1.

Each animal has received vaccines and medical exams, with several being treated for upper respiratory infections, humane officials reported.

At least 16 cats have been adopted and eight were available for adoption.

The name and age of the owner was not immediately available, and her condition was unclear.

All pets available for adoption can be found at sdhumane.org/adopt.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader today!