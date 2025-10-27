San Diego Humane Society rescues 40 cats from local studio apartment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Forty cats were rescued from a studio apartment by Humane Society law enforcement in San Diego, authorities announced Monday.

On Aug. 6, a concerned person within the community reported that multiple cats and a strong odor was coming from a unit in the 1400 block of Imperial Avenue. It was later determined that the owner, an elderly woman, who was hospitalized, could no longer care for the pets, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

Officials said law enforcement worked with building management and the tenant's family to enter the unit and rescue the pets safely.

The cats were rescued over the course of several weeks due to conditions in the unit and the animals hiding. Fifteen cats were rescued on Sept. 17, 11 on Sept. 24 and 14 on Oct. 1.

Each animal has received vaccines and medical exams, with several being treated for upper respiratory infections, humane officials reported.

At least 16 cats have been adopted and eight were available for adoption.

The name and age of the owner was not immediately available, and her condition was unclear.

All pets available for adoption can be found at sdhumane.org/adopt.

