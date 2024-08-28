Watch Now
San Diego Humane Society rescues 33 pets from flooded San Ysidro home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Thirty dogs, one cat and two chickens are safe Wednesday after being rescued by San Diego Humane Society officers from a home in San Ysidro that was experiencing flooding because of a plumbing issue.

The animals are in the care of the Humane Society's San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido and Oceanside campuses, except for four animals that were taken to emergency veterinary hospitals, the animal group said in a statement.

The San Diego Police Department notified the Humane Law Enforcement Tuesday afternoon about a home with multiple animals who needed assistance in the 3700 block of Shooting Star Drive.

San Diego Humane Society's medical team will perform exams on the animals and decide the best pathway forward for each cat, dog and chicken.

The Humane Society is over capacity for dogs at all campuses and working to control an infectious disease outbreak at the San Diego Campus. During August, it set a record with an average of 801 dogs in care per day.

The Humane Society is pleading with the public to help open space in shelters by adopting, fostering and attempting to reunite stray pets instead of bringing them directly to the shelter, the statement said.

