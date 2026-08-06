San Diego Humane Society releases first 3 'graduates' of new raccoon nursery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first three "graduates" of the San Diego Humane Society's raccoon nursery at its Ramona Wildlife Center were back in the wild Friday.

The three orphaned juvenile raccoons were brought to SDHS separately between May 18 and June 9, found by community members in Ocean Beach, Chula Vista and Santee.

According to the animal welfare organization, raccoon kits are typically weaned from their mother's milk at about 10 to 12 weeks old, and, in the wild, would be learning essential survival skills alongside her. For orphaned kits, rehabilitation requires specialized care that supports healthy development while preventing dependence on humans.

San Diego Humane Society

"This release is especially meaningful because these raccoons are the first graduates of our new centralized raccoon nursery at the Ramona Wildlife Center," said Autumn Welch, Wildlife Operations Manager at SDHS. "By caring for raccoons in a dedicated setting, we can give them the best possible opportunity to return to their natural environment."

At the Ramona Wildlife Center, the raccoons received vaccines and de-wormer and were offered a diet of rodents, birds, fish, eggs, insects, fruit, nuts, seeds and vegetables.

San Diego Humane Society

As they grew stronger, the animals were moved to outdoor enclosures designed to "help them build the skills they need to survive independently," an SDHS statement said. These skills include climbing, exploring, foraging and locating natural foods and insects.

All three were released together on July 31 at Mission Trails Regional Park.

San Diego Humane Society

In 2025, San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife program admitted 315 raccoons. So far in 2026, 147 raccoons have entered care, an SDHS statement said.

Guidance is available regarding an injured, sick or orphaned wild animal at SDHS' Wildlife Help Hub at sdhumane.org/wildlifehelp.

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