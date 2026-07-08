San Diego Humane Society Releases 4 rare western spotted skunks into the wild

RAMONA (CNS) - Four rare western spotted skunks were released back in the wild after weeks of rehabilitation and socialization at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center, officials announced Wednesday.

The successful release marks a major milestone for a species rarely seen in wildlife rehabilitation. The group included one orphaned skunk that was flown more than 400 miles by Flying Tails Animal Rescue from Sierra Wildlife Rescue in Northern California to join an orphaned group in Ramona, according to the SDHS.

The four skunks were returned to a carefully selected, remote habitat in Valley Center after reaching the necessary weight and developmental milestones to thrive on their own.

Western spotted skunks are a rare sight for the Humane Society's Project Wildlife team. While the wildlife center typically handles hundreds of striped skunks each year, admitting six spotted skunks from different litters in one season is unusual. Spotted skunks are generally found in remote forested areas and are not as common in urban neighborhoods, officials said.

"We have never seen this many western spotted skunks in a single season before," said Autumn Welch, wildlife operations manager at the Ramona Wildlife Center. "Because they are more reclusive than striped skunks, they require very specific care and even more secluded release sites to ensure they can stay wild."

Socialization is critical for orphaned spotted skunks. During their stay at the Ramona Wildlife Center, the group became a bonded unit -- exploring, digging and sleeping together, according to SDHS officials. Experts say these social cues prevent habituation to humans and teach the orphans natural skunk behaviors.

While four members of the group have returned to the wild, two spotted skunks remain in care at the facility. The smallest skunk was moved to an outside pre-release habitat and introduced to a slightly older skunk in late June.

Wildlife officials said by keeping the pair together, the wildlife team ensures the younger skunk will have a companion to learn from until they are both ready to be released, likely within the next month or two.

Anyone who finds an injured, sick or orphaned wild animal is encouraged to visit sdhumane.org/wildlifehelp or call 619-299-7012.

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