San Diego Humane Society offers pet guidance ahead of Fourth of July

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society offered guidance to pet owners to keep furry friends comfortable and safe as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

More pets go missing during the Independence Day holiday than any other time of the year. Frightened by fireworks and festivities, pets may flee their homes and hundreds of them will end up in local shelters, according to SDHS.

Last year, 253 stray pets came to SDHS between July 4 and 7. Only 84 -- or 33% -- of those animals were reclaimed by their owners.

But identification can make a difference. According to SDHS, so far this year, 42% of stray adult dogs have been reclaimed by their families, but for dogs with some form of identification, such as a microchip, license or ID tag, that number increases to 63%. Only 27% of stray adult dogs without any identification are reclaimed.

The humane society encourages pet-owners to microchip their animals, license their pets and speak to a veterinarian if an animal experiences anxiety during fireworks. People can also stay at home indoors with pets to help them through a noisy time of the year, creating a safe space.

SDHS offers microchips for $30 year-round, and from now through July 3, microchips will be available free at its campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego. Appointments at sdhumane.org/microchip are encouraged, but no walk-in fee will be charged for microchipping. Remember a collar and tags. Ensure pets wear a current ID tag with up-to-date contact information.

Additionally, residents within SDHS's jurisdiction can renew or obtain a dog license online at sdhumane.org/license.

If a pet does becomes lost, text "LOST" to 858-SAN-LOST and check SDHS's Lost Pets webpage, https://sdhumane.org/services/lost-found-pets/. The organization will waive all reclaim fees at its campuses through July 7.

San Diego Humane Society is closed on July 4 and will reopen at 10 a.m. July 5. If a community member is bringing in a stray pet or an owner wants to reclaim a lost pet on July 4 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., they can come on site and call 619-299-7012, press 1 and a staff member will come out to assist them.

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