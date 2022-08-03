Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Humane Society: Kitten thrown from car in Carmel Mountain Ranch

sd_humane_society_kitten_thrown.jpg
San Diego Humane Society
sd_humane_society_kitten_thrown.jpg
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 12:18:10-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society asked for the public's help Wednesday in a felony animal cruelty investigation after an orange kitten allegedly was thrown from a car window in the Carmel Mountain Ranch community.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the SDHS, which added that the cat was reportedly thrown from the passenger side of a grey sedan traveling west on Camino Del Norte, near Carmel Mountain Road.

A good Samaritan brought the kitten to the shelter, but the animal was unable to use her back legs.

"Sadly, her injuries were severe and our team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her," the agency tweeted.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the SDHS Humane Law Enforcement department or submit an anonymous tip at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations