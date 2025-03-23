San Diego Humane Society hosts annual Walk for Animals

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society hosted its 26th annual Walk for Animals Saturday morning.

The event was held at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. The day was filled with live music, vendors, and of course, dogs. Over 1,100 people registered for the event, crowding the park with their furry best friends, ready to take on a two mile walk, and meet puppies up for adoption.

The event raises money for the 40,000 animals the organization cares for every year, it helps rescue animals from neglect, and supports programs that help our four-legged friends.

The walk raised $148,000, just under their $155,000 goal.

The San Diego Humane Society's Director of Public Relations, Nina Thompson hopes the event inspires people to adopt, not shot.

"Adoption is really the best option because not only are you saving an animal and getting a best friend, but they come vaccinated, micro-chipped, they're all up to date with all their health and behavioral exams, and so there's so many deserving pets and puppies. Every rescue and every shelter right now has a lot of puppies, so there really is no reason to not check out the shelters and the rescues first," she said.

If you missed the chance to walk through Saturday's finish line, another walk is scheduled for May. For more ways to donate, click here.