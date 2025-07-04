San Diego Humane Society discusses importance of pet safety amid July 4th fireworks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Fireworks might be the delight of people on the Fourth of July.

But it’s not for our four-legged friends.

"Animals and fireworks don't mix,” Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society said.

That's the message Thompson and the San Diego Humane Society are hoping resonates on the red, white and blue holiday when it comes to pet safety.

"One of them is that the 4th of July fireworks are so long. They're much longer than the ones that we typically see,” Thompson said. “There are also a lot of unannounced fireworks, fireworks that just go off on times when you don't expect it."

According to the Humane Society, from July 4th through July 7th, 314 stray pets were brought to the shelter in 2024, 323 stray pets in 2023, and 275 stray pets in 2022.

"We typically see a 40% increase in stray pets come in over the Fourth of July holiday. Last year it was 44% to be specific,” Thompson said.

Thompson told ABC 10News it’s an influx they're preparing for again.

"There's a huge concern that we're going to see more than 300 stray pets come in over the holiday, so we're bracing for the worst,” Thompson said.

It can put an extra burden on the Humane Society, which is already operating at full capacity.

"The stray dogs, especially, are a huge strain on us. We're already going into this weekend 140% capacity for dogs, so that means we have 40% more dogs than we have kennels,” Thompson said.

If you do find a stray, Thompson said they likely ran away from within a mile of where you found them.

"Post on social media, see if there's a caller with a tag and a phone number that you can call; kind of skipping the trip to the shelter for you and the animal owner,” Thompson said.

So, as we all get ready to watch the wonder of fireworks and you have a pet, please be mindful of your animals.

"Keep them at home, make sure they're enriched, make sure they're secure, you know, put them in a room with music and their favorite toys and bedding. Just please do not bring them to fireworks shows,” Thompson said.

If you have lost your pet during July 4th and the following days, send a text to 858 SAN-LOST.

The Humane Society said they’ll give you step-by-step instructions on what to do if you lose your pet, since they could be at their shelter or another one, depending on where you live.

The shelter also said that reclaim fees will be waived through July 8th to help owners reunite with their lost pets.

Hours for those looking to pick up their lost pets are July 5 with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Other days it will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday–Sunday

San Diego Humane Society is closed July 4th but staff will be able to help with a lost or stray pet from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at shelter locations in San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido and Oceanside. Call 619-299-7012 (press 1) upon arrival and a staff member will assist you.