San Diego Humane Society celebrates Hannah Shirley, the world's oldest pygmy hippo in captivity

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - Hannah Shirley, the world's oldest living pygmy hippopotamus in managed care, was celebrated Thursday with a "Hungry Hungry Hippos"-themed party before her 52nd birthday on Saturday.

San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife team have cared for Hannah since she was rescued in 2002. At the Ramona Wildlife Center on Thursday, floating fruit treats and colorful decorations inspired by the Hasbro game awaited the hippo in her 13,000-square-foot habitat.

"Every day with Hannah Shirley is a gift," said Autumn Welch, wildlife operations manager at San Diego Humane Society. "Her playful spirit and resilience continue to amaze us. Seeing her celebrate 52 years with such energy and curiosity is nothing short of extraordinary."

San Diego Humane Society Hannah Shirley at her 52nd birthday party (Nov. 20, 2025).

Born on Nov. 22, 1973, Hannah surpassed the previous longevity record for her species earlier this year, officially becoming the oldest pygmy hippo ever in managed care worldwide. The species typically lives 25 to 30 years in the wild. The senior hippo weighs around 500 pounds.

Hannah Shirley is one of 15 wild ambassador animals at the wildlife center, where she has lived since she was discovered in a residential backyard in Escondido. She was rescued and transported to what was then The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center. San Diego Humane Society acquired the facility on Sept. 1, 2020, and has since assumed care of the beloved animal.

San Diego Humane Society Hannah Shirley at her 52nd birthday party (Nov. 20, 2025).

"Anyone who meets Hannah falls in love with her," said Angela Hernandez-Cusick, wildlife rehabilitation supervisor at San Diego Humane Society. "She embodies the joy and connection that make caring for wildlife so rewarding."

According to SDHS, Hannah Shirley's habitat has a pond and pool and her days "are filled with spa-like back rubs, sprinkler showers and carefully prepared meals that support her advanced age."

