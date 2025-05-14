San Diego Humane Society caring for young black bear cub

RAMONA (KGTV) — The San Diego Humane Society says their Wildlife team is caring for the youngest black bear cub they've ever taken in.

The approximately 2-month-old male cub arrived at the humane society a month ago, weak, underweight, and alone, according to a press release. They say that after around-the-clock care and attention at the Ramona Wildlife Center, the cub is stable, playful, and thriving.

2-month-old black bear cub in the care of San Diego Humane Society

California Department of Fish and Wildlife says campers found the cub in the Los Padres National Forest on April 12, 2025. CDFW biologists tried to reunite the cub with his mom, but she did not return.

“He was extremely fragile when he arrived,” said Autumn Welch, Wildlife Operations Manager at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. “After going several days without nutrition, it was touch-and-go at first. But now, he’s active, eating well and gaining weight steadily.”

Because of his age and condition, the cub will likely need to remain in care for up to a year. The hope is to return him to the wild, and if another cub enters care elsewhere in California, CDFW may try to pair them — a critical strategy to keep orphaned cubs wild and reduce the risk of imprinting on humans.

According to CDFW, this is only the fourth bear cub this young in the past five years who has come into rehab care in California. Raising a bear cub from this young age requires an extraordinary amount of time, expertise and resources. He currently receives four enrichment and feeding sessions each day, with overnight feedings required in his early days to help stabilize him.

Enrichment sessions mimic maternal behaviors and help prepare the cub for life in the wild. “This is a very unusual case,” said Welch. “We don’t often see bears this young without their mother. It’s an honor to care for him, but it’s also a significant commitment. We rely entirely on donations to make this kind of specialized care possible.”

Those wishing to help can donate or learn more at https://www.sdhumane.org/programs/project-wildlife/

