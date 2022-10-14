San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.

The press release says the development, located on 47th Street in the Chollas View neighborhood, is expected to be finished in the spring of 2024. The site is east of I-805 and within walking distance of Metropolitan Transit System bus routes and the 47th Street trolley station.

According to the press release, a new American Legion Hall will be built on the "Tranquility at Post 310" development property as well.

Council President pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe says the affordable rental apartments are a step in the right direction for helping the area's most vulnerable communities, especially those who served in the armed forces.

“These 42 affordable units will reflect genuine gratitude for our Veterans and reiterate a commitment to addressing the housing crisis in San Diego,” she says.

The housing commission awarded a $2.8 million loan for the development of Tranquility at Post 310, but that money can only be used for affordable housing, not the American Legion Hall.

The press release says the housing commission also awarded 20 federal rental vouchers for future Post 310 residents who were previously homeless.

SDHC Interim President and CEO Jeff Davis says these apartments are one of several collaborations with developers to tackle San Diego's housing shortage.

Hitzke Development Corporation and Housing Innovation Partners are spearheading the project. The press release states the apartments will stay affordable for 55 years.

The development will have the following apartments available:

20 one-bedroom apartments affordable to people earning up to 30% of San Diego's area median income ($31,250 per year for a two-person household)

13 one-bedroom apartments affordable to people earning up to 50% of the area's median income ($52,050 for a two-person household)

8 one-bedroom apartments affordable to people earning up to 60% of the area's median income ($62,460 for two-person household)

1 three-bedroom apartment for income up to 50% of the area's median income ($65,050 for a four-person household)

The founder of Hitzke Development says he is proud to be part of the solution to the housing challenges in San Diego.

“We are producing high-quality rental homes worthy of the sacrifice these Veterans and their families have made for this country,” Ginger Hitzke said.

There will be two service providers available to the future residents: Housing Innovation Partners will provide resident services for all tenants and case management for veterans with low income, while the county's Behavioral Health Services will select a provider that will help the veterans experiencing homelessness.

The press release says the Mental Health Services Act provided funding for 10 units specifically for veterans experiencing homelessness, and the provider BHS selects will help the people who end up living there.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System will give services to another 10 residents living in the units supported by the VASH program.

All future residents will have the opportunity to join the American Legion Hall on the property, giving them access to even more beneficial services.

Some of the amenities for the development include a community room equipped with computers and internet access, laundry on-site, a manager and leasing office, and bicycle parking.

