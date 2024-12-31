San Diego homeless advocate diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria infection

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A homeless advocate who nearly died during the pandemic is now recovering from a life-altering bout with a flesh-eating bacteria.

“It was a shock to the system. I never expected there to be a ‘Part Two’ from the coma to now,” said Arthur Salazar.

From his bed at a South Bay rehab clinic, Arthur Salazar says he's feeling grateful, after a life-changing diagnosis.

“I’m feeling good. My spirits are up. My strength is good,” said Salazar.

I first met Salazar, a cab driver and owner of an online Christian ministry in October 2021, after Salazar, a diabetic, beat the odds and survived a harrowing battle with COVID, and three weeks on a ventilator.

Less than two months later, I followed Salazar in the East Village, as he handed out bibles and care packages for the homeless, something he and his team of volunteers have been doing for two decades.

Fast forward more than three years.

Salazar, battling two diabetes-related conditions involving open wounds, took a spill inside a parking garage.

"Scraped both my knees, and the next thing you know, hours later, all within 40 hours, a black foot, something like out of the Medieval Times,” said Salazar.

Salazar says inside the ER, he was diagnosed with a flesh-eating bacteria, an aggressive infection that spreads quickly.

It's unclear exactly when and where he contracted the bacteria.

"I was despondent, incredulous, how I have been brought this far and then all of this,” said Salazar.

Salazar's left leg was amputated right above the ankle.

The amputation stopping the flesh-eating infection, also resolving his the two diabetes-related conditions.

“Praise the Lord, Oh, my soul and all that is within me, bless his Holy Name. He does great things. Everything's for a reason,” said Salazar.

Some two weeks later, as Salazar begins his recovery, living a life with new challenges, he's also busy coordination to pass out the next batch of care packages. He plans on sitting in the passenger seat, during distribution day.

“My vow is to be back in the saddle handing out the care packages within three months' time at the latest, if not sooner. I got the Lord. God’s got my back,” said Salazar.

A fundraising campaign has been set up at Salazar's online ministry website to help with medical and other expenses.

