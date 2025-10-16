Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego home sales down slightly, bucking statewide trend

FILE PHOTO: House in San Diego
ABC 10News
FILE PHOTO: House in San Diego
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Home sales rebounded across California last month, increasing on both a month-to-month and year-to-year basis, but were down slightly in San Diego County, the California Association of Realtors announced Wednesday.

Closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in San Diego County were down 2% from August's numbers, but were up 14% year-over- year.

Statewide, September sales were up 5% from the previous month, and 6.6% year-over-year.

"The housing market showed modest improvement in September, with both sales and prices up from a year ago," CAR Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Jordan Levine said in a statement. "Steady mortgage rates may give demand a small boost heading into the fourth quarter, but broader economic uncertainty -- like the ongoing government shutdown and renewed U.S.-China trade tensions -- will likely keep the recovery gradual."

The yearly sales numbers reported by CAR are on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, adjusted to account for seasonal factors that typically influence home sales.

The median selling price of an existing, single-family home in California dropped 1.7% in September to $883,640, but that was still 1.8% higher than last year's $868,150. The monthly decrease aligns with the long- term average decline of 1.8% between August and September, according to CAR.

In San Diego County, the median price of an existing, single-family home fell under $1 million last month, decreasing 3.4%, from $1.025 million to $990,000. That's down 1% from September 2024.

The highest median price in California in September was San Mateo County's $2.15 million. The lowest was Trinity County's $210,000.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN!

SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN!