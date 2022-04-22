San Diego Harbor police release footage of man shot outside headquarters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department Thursday released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting of a man who pointed a gun at officers outside its headquarters earlier this month.

The incident started around 1:30 p.m. on April 10 when Eric Medina, 29, of San Ysidro used the call box to ask for assistance outside by his car, according to Harbor police.

The eight-minute video is posted on the department's YouTube Channel.

In the video, officer James Macmaster walks outside to assist Medina, and soon after Medina pulls out a gun and points it at officer Macmaster.

The action prompted the officer to retreat behind a building pillar and radio in what had happened. In the video, you can hear officer Macmaster order Medina to drop his weapon. As other officers responded, Medina continued to point the gun at them.

The department said Officer James Macmaster, Sergeant Scott Farraioli, and Lieutenant Victor Banuelos all fired their weapons.

Eventually, Medina dropped his firearm and was arrested. He was transported to a local hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

Macmaster has been with the department for about seven years; Ferraioli has been employed for 22 years; and Banuelos for 24 years.

The findings of the investigation by the San Diego Police Homicide Unit will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI.