San Diego groups react to President Biden's plans for gun control

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle gun control is also getting the attention of those locally who support it and those who are against it.

Michael Schwartz, executive director of San Diego Gun Owners, and Wendy Wheatcroft, volunteer co-lead for San Diego Moms Demand Action, both agree Biden’s plan in addressing gun violence deserves attention. But what they don’t see eye to eye on is why.

Schwartz said he believes the President’s plan is unconstitutional.

"The measures being taken are pretty extreme, and the direction we’re headed when it comes to firearms ownership," said Schwartz.

Wheatcroft said she believes Biden's announcement is a victory for those advocating for gun control.

"We are making history during what is an epidemic within a pandemic and we need this action now more than ever," Wheatcroft said.

Biden's executive order will take the following actions:



Orders the Justice Department, within 30 days, to issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns."

Orders the Justice Department, within 60 days, to issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.

Orders Justice Department, within 60 days, to publish model “red flag” legislation for states.

Orders his administration to investing in evidence-based community violence interventions.

Orders the Justice Department to issue an annual report on firearms trafficking.

Referring to the "red flag" legislation, President Biden said, "we know red flag laws can protect women from domestic violence. We know red flag laws can stop mass shooters before they act out their violent plans."

San Diego already has something similar with gun violence restraining orders. A judge can grant the removal of firearms from individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others.

There’s fierce debate over the effectiveness of that program.

"If they’re not breaking the law, then we should be taking firearms from people who aren’t breaking the law," said Schwartz.

"When we can reduce the means to people in danger of harming themselves or others we can prevent violence," Wheatcroft says.