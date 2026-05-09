San Diego gas prices drop for third straight day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County declined seven-tenths of a cent today to $6.194, its third consecutive decrease after a 15-day streak of increases.

The average price rose 36.1 cents during the 15-day streak, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 6.9 cents more than one week ago, 24.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.42 more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen $1.507 since the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, moving within 24.1 cents of the record $6.435 set on Oct. 5, 2022. The national average price dropped 1.6 cents to $4.53, one day after the end of a 16-day streak of increases that boosted it to its highest amount since July 16, 2022.

The national average price rose 54.8 cents during the streak. It is 9.7 cents more than one week ago, 36.4 cents more than one month ago and $1.384 more than one year ago. The average price has risen $1.559 since the attack on Iran, moving within 48.6 cents of the record $5.016 set June 14, 2022.

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