San Diego Gas and Electric warns of new scam calls

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Gas and Electric is warning of a new scam targeting utility customers.

According to the company, robocalls tell customers that their power will be turned off within the hour and direct them to press “1” to reach customer service, “where they demand immediate payment to keep service in place.”

“This scam is troubling because the calls sound professionally produced and claim to connect customers to the billing and collections department,” the company said. “If the scammers do not reach a person on their first call, then they will likely call back or leave a message with the same instructions.”

SDG&E says there are things customers can do to avoid scams. Check out the list below for tips from the utility:

Common Scams

Scammers often threaten immediate service disconnections if a customer does not pay immediately. SDG&E will never contact customers to tell them they must pay now or risk immediate disconnection. The company works with customers on payment plans if they are struggling to pay past due balances and offers a variety of assistance programs [sdge.com].

Scammers often demand payment with cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin), prepaid cards (such as Green Dot MoneyPak) or via third-party payment apps, such as Venmo or Zelle. SDG&E does not use these payment methods. SDG&E customers may receive communications directing them to pay their bill via their MyAccount [myaccount.sdge.com] at myaccount.sdge.com [myaccount.sdge.com], use the Billmatrix [webpayments.billmatrix.com] system, or to call and use the automated pay-by-phone option at 1-800-411-7343.

To avoid falling victim to a scam, remember: