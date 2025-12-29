San Diego Foundation grants $3 million to nonprofits to cover federal cuts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego Foundation today granted more than $3 million to local nonprofits working on bolstering San Diego's food, housing and health care safety net amid ongoing federal cutbacks.

The final Unity Fund grants for 2025 cap off nearly $20 million granted since the fund was created earlier this year. Monday's announcement came as San Diego County braces for the loss of more than $300 million in annual government funding for housing, nutrition and health care, according to the foundation.

"These final grants of 2025 reflect the strength of San Diego coming together in a moment of real challenge," said Mark Stuart, president and CEO of San Diego Foundation. "As we close out the year, this funding helps stabilize essential services now and positions our community to move forward stronger in the year ahead."

If budgetary cuts coming from the Trump administration are not dealt with, more than 400,000 San Diego County residents are at risk of losing support from programs such as Medi-Cal and 100,000 could lose out on food assistance, foundation officials said.

The latest grant funding for 26 nonprofits includes $175,000 for the Unity Fund for Union of Pan Asian Communities to keep its Community Violence Response Team "while transitioning to a Medi-Cal billing model amid federal funding reductions."

"In light of recent funding cuts, this bridge support arrives at a pivotal moment for our Community Violence Response Team," said Wendy Urushima-Conn, president and CEO of the Union of Pan Asian Communities. "It ensures we can continue standing with families in their most challenging moments by providing trauma intervention, strengthened case management and housing navigation services. We appreciate the foundation's ongoing commitment to anticipating and responding to the evolving needs of our community."

Other grants will fund projects such as emergency rent and utility assistance, fresh food distribution and healthcare and mental health services.

"This funding will have an immediate and meaningful impact for families in our community, allowing us to meet them where they are during a time of real uncertainty," said Alexis Villanueva, CEO of City Heights CDC, another nonprofit receiving a grant. "The San Diego Unity Fund support allows us to expand Feeding City Heights at a critical moment, ensuring families can access culturally relevant meals, grocery support and emergency food assistance with dignity. At the same time, it strengthens our partnerships with local businesses, helping stabilize both households and the neighborhood economy."

