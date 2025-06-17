San Diego food banks battle with inflation, funding cuts as demand rises

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Food banks around San Diego County are facing increasing challenges as they try to meet the needs of residents amid rising inflation and funding cuts.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in May 2025, San Diego saw a 3.8% increase in inflation, surpassing the national average of about 2.5%.

"We're seeing a sustained need, and so a lot of people knew that there was need during COVID. That need is continuing and, if anything, going higher," said Brigitt Wesselink, Vice President of Operations and Programs at the San Diego Food Bank.

As costs fluctuate, the San Diego Food Bank has to make every dollar stretch, which involves buying less of certain items or changing the mix of products they provide, all while battling cuts to government funding.

"We're trying to make the dollar stretch ever farther at higher costs, it's quite a conundrum, but it's one that we're always willing to face," Wesselink said.

One significant challenge is recent funding reductions that have impacted their ability to provide essential food items.

"One of the recent cuts that we were facing is an unexpected cancellation of 25 truckloads of food from the emergency food assistance program that included things like proteins, dairies, egg. And those 25 truckloads are equivalent to 1.5 million meals," Wesselink said.

On the frontline is Deborah Childers, who sees the impacts firsthand as the founder of Feeding the Flock San Diego.

"It's a huge need and it's the working class, and they've never gone to the food banks and to pick up food at these sites before. So, when they're coming, it's a complete education," Childers said.

Childers said her organization has had to increase their food distribution hours to evenings just to accommodate people who work during the day.

"These are, you know, very well-established families that now all of a sudden because of inflation are having to come to the food bank. So, this isn't just homeless or people who are on welfare," Childers said.

If you're in need of food assistance, the San Diego Food Bank has a list of distribution locations, here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.