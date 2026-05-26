San Diego Food Bank sending aid to families impacted by the Garden Grove chemical tank leak

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Food Bank says volunteers are preparing 3,500 food boxes and other emergency supplies to be sent to seniors and families affected by the hazardous chemical incident in Garden Grove.

The chemical leak has disrupted operations at the Community Action Partnership of Orange County and the OC Food Bank, according to the press release.

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The supplies are scheduled to depart from San Diego early Wednesday morning.

The San Diego Food Bank has committed to providing up to 5,000 emergency food boxes per week as long as the situation persists.

"While our primary mission is serving San Diego County, moments like this remind us that emergencies do not stop at county lines. We are proud to support our neighbors in Orange County because we understand that when one region is in crisis, we come together to help however we can,” said Casey Castillo, CEO of the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

The San Diego Food Bank previously provided more than 98,000 pounds of food and supplies to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank following the 2025 fires.