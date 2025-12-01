San Diego flu vaccination rates lag as severe strain spreads, health officials warn of worst season yet

San Diego County health officials are sounding the alarm as December begins, marking the heart of peak flu and COVID season with concerning vaccination rates and rising cases.

San Diego flu cases spike as vaccination rates lag

Only one in five San Diego residents has received their flu shot this year, according to county data, as health officials warn this could be one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.

The timing is particularly troubling as offices and schools typically see increased absences during this period due to spiking flu cases - a trend already emerging across the county.

Recent data shows COVID cases dipped right before the holidays while flu cases rose significantly. Just the week before Thanksgiving, more than 160 people had already caught the virus and nine required hospitalization.

Adding to concerns is the spread of a new, severe flu strain called Subclade K, which reports show is creating more severe symptoms for seniors and children under 5 years old.

Last year marked one of the deadliest flu seasons for children in San Diego, with seven deaths reported.

A doctor at Rady Children's Hospital emphasized it's not too late to get vaccinated, which will be especially important this winter.

"The vaccine, especially for flu and for COVID, it might not prevent a person from getting the flu, meaning getting, you know, cold-like symptoms, a little bit of fever, runny nose. But what it does do is it helps to prevent those severe complications that lands that person in the hospital," the doctor said.

While this year's vaccine isn't a perfect match for circulating strains, it will provide protection against severe illness for individuals and families.

The county operates six public health centers and multiple community clinics offering both flu and COVID vaccinations. Residents can find the closest location by visiting the county's vaccine locator or calling 2-1-1.

