San Diego flood victims face countersuits from city after January 2024 disaster

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO — More than a year after catastrophic flooding destroyed homes across southeast San Diego in January 2024, victims are caught in a legal battle with the city they blame for the disaster.

Flood victims like Greg Montoya sued the city of San Diego more than a year ago, seeking compensation for homes covered in dirt and belongings soaked in muddy water.

"All that water came out - it was like a freight train, there's videos of cars floating down the street," Montoya said.

But the city says it isn't fully responsible and has filed more than 20 countersuits covering more than a dozen victims and local businesses. The city claims its crews aren't the only ones responsible for maintaining storm drains.

"There is so much frustration and complete disappointment," Montoya said.

The City Attorney's office says "These third parties either own, maintain or control private drainage facilities that connect into the city's infrastructure, or they have otherwise obstructed the city's facilities or developed their property in such a way as to overwhelm the city's existing infrastructure.

"We didn't expect the city to turn around and sue some of the flood victims. That was a surprise for all of us," said attorney Evan Walker.

Walker represents around 600 flood victims in lawsuits against the city, including several who are being countersued.

"Of course, they're upset, they're shocked about it," Walker said.

Walker said the city has used this tactic in the past but never to this extent.

"With regards to the lawsuit we think it could be some type of delay. It complicates an already extremely complicated lawsuit," Walker said.

The city attorney's office said it cannot comment on its litigation strategy. Walker said the case is expected to go to trial by next summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

