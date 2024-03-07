San Diego flood victims can apply for one-time help from CalFresh

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting Thursday, March 7, San Diego flood victims will be able to apply for help from CalFresh, the state food program that helps low-income families put nutritious meals on the table.
Local flood victims living or working in disaster areas impacted, during the Jan. 22 floods, will have to fill out a CF 385 form to get a one-time payment to buy food for their families.
Tthere are a few different ways flood victims can apply. According to the CalFresh site:
- Filling out an application, CF 385 form, and submitting it online at benefitscal.com.
- Calling Access at 866-262-9881.
- Going into any local Family Resource Center to fill out a CF 385 form.
- Going to one of the two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers.
Flood victims will get a one-time payment based on their household size and monthly income.
The allotment amount goes up the larger the household size is, and there is no limit.
|Household size
|Monthly Disaster CalFresh income limit
|Maximum CalFresh allotment
|1
|$2,085
|$291
|2
|$2,514
|$535
|3
|$2,942
|$766
|4
|$3,380
|$973
|5
|$3,845
|$1,155
|6
|$4,308
|$1,386
|7
|$4,736
|$1,532
|8
|$5,165
|$1,751
|9
|$5,594
|$1,970
|10
|$6,023
|$2,189
|Each additional member
|Add $429
|Add $219
Flood victims have until Friday, March 15, to apply.
After the applications have been approved by the county, flood victims will receive a their CalFresh money on an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card.
For more information, visit: https://www.countynewscenter.com/flood-disaster-declaration-allows-impacted-san-diegans-to-get-disaster-calfresh-benefits/