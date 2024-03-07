Watch Now
San Diego flood victims can apply for one-time help from CalFresh

Ciara Encinas
Posted at 7:11 AM, Mar 07, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting Thursday, March 7, San Diego flood victims will be able to apply for help from CalFresh, the state food program that helps low-income families put nutritious meals on the table.

Local flood victims living or working in disaster areas impacted, during the Jan. 22 floods, will have to fill out a CF 385 form to get a one-time payment to buy food for their families.

Tthere are a few different ways flood victims can apply. According to the CalFresh site:

Flood victims will get a one-time payment based on their household size and monthly income.
The allotment amount goes up the larger the household size is, and there is no limit.

Household sizeMonthly Disaster CalFresh income limitMaximum CalFresh allotment
1$2,085$291
2$2,514$535
3$2,942$766
4$3,380$973
5$3,845$1,155
6$4,308$1,386
7$4,736$1,532
8$5,165$1,751
9$5,594$1,970
10$6,023$2,189
Each additional memberAdd $429Add $219

Flood victims have until Friday, March 15, to apply.

After the applications have been approved by the county, flood victims will receive a their CalFresh money on an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card.

For more information, visit: https://www.countynewscenter.com/flood-disaster-declaration-allows-impacted-san-diegans-to-get-disaster-calfresh-benefits/

