San Diego flood victims can apply for one-time help from CalFresh

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting Thursday, March 7, San Diego flood victims will be able to apply for help from CalFresh, the state food program that helps low-income families put nutritious meals on the table.

Local flood victims living or working in disaster areas impacted, during the Jan. 22 floods, will have to fill out a CF 385 form to get a one-time payment to buy food for their families.

Tthere are a few different ways flood victims can apply. According to the CalFresh site:



Filling out an application, CF 385 form, and submitting it online at benefitscal.com.

Calling Access at 866-262-9881.

Going into any local Family Resource Center to fill out a CF 385 form.

Going to one of the two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers.

Flood victims will get a one-time payment based on their household size and monthly income.

The allotment amount goes up the larger the household size is, and there is no limit.

Household size Monthly Disaster CalFresh income limit Maximum CalFresh allotment 1 $2,085 $291 2 $2,514 $535 3 $2,942 $766 4 $3,380 $973 5 $3,845 $1,155 6 $4,308 $1,386 7 $4,736 $1,532 8 $5,165 $1,751 9 $5,594 $1,970 10 $6,023 $2,189 Each additional member Add $429 Add $219

Flood victims have until Friday, March 15, to apply.

After the applications have been approved by the county, flood victims will receive a their CalFresh money on an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card.

For more information, visit: https://www.countynewscenter.com/flood-disaster-declaration-allows-impacted-san-diegans-to-get-disaster-calfresh-benefits/