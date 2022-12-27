San Diego flights canceled and delayed stranding hundreds of passengers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Weather across the country is causing a holiday travel nightmare.

According to the website FlightAware, thousands of flights across the country were canceled Monday.

As of Monday evening, the website reports more than 175 of those canceled flights were at San Diego International Airport.

“It’s like trauma,” one traveler told ABC 10News.

Inside terminal one travelers waited in an hours-long line to speak with a representative from Southwest. The airline canceled most of their Monday flights out of San Diego.

"I'm tired of California bro,” another traveler said. “I’m not from California, bro I’m from Texas, man and we're tired of this man."

Monday afternoon, an official from Southwest told travelers over the loudspeaker it could be four to five days before they can get them on another flight.

Some travelers have been trying to get out of San Diego since last week.

“I was here on the 23rd and got canceled,” said Matt Phelps. “I had to come back this morning, got canceled again, and now I’m sitting here waiting hours for my luggage. So, the holidays are ruined for me."

Southwest posted a travel update on its website: