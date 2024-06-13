San Diego flight attendants return to picket over stalled contract negotiations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Dozens of flight attendants will hit the picket line outside of San Diego International Airport Thursday, demanding an end to stalled contract negotiations for 80,000 flight attendants.

The picket line is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Terminal 2.

The San Diego flight attendants will join thousands of others across 30 other U.S. airports for what they're calling a “Worldwide Day of Action.”

The flight attendants belong to the union known as the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA).

AFA planned to picket Thursday as airlines such as United, American, and Alaska meet this week to pick up contract negotiations once again.

In a press release sent to ABC 10News, Local Alaska AFA Council 15 President Brice McGee said AFA flight attendants are frustrated at airlines buying more aircrafts and adding more destinations, and some flight attendants haven't had a raise in years.

ABC 10News spoke with Timothy Truman, Vice President of Local Council 12 for San Diego and Los Angeles flight attendants, back in December, and he said their demands included:



Improved hourly wages

Pay for ground time

Improved benefits

Improved schedules

Truman also said junior flight attendants have been suffering the most during stalled contract negotiations.

"We all live in California and it's expensive," Truman said. "We need our pay and benefits to match. We're not living in La Jolla. We're living in some of the lowest cost areas of San Diego County."

ABC 10News searched for statements from Alaska, United, and American airlines regarding the stalled contract negotiations discussions this week.

Alaska Airlines issued a statement on June 13 that said, in part:

"We remain optimistic in the negotiations process and are committed to reaching an agreement that pays our flight attendants the increased wages they deserve while also preserving our business model. With seven recently closed labor deals at the company, including a new contract for our aircraft maintenance technicians reached in February, we’re hopeful to do the same for our flight attendants as soon as possible."

Alaska Airlines' statement also acknowledged the pickets taking place Thursday, and said it respects and supports the flight attendants’ rights to do so.

Alaska Airlines also said it did not expect any disruption to their service.

United and American airlines did not have statements on the issue.