San Diego firefighters respond to house fire in University City

5 adults were displaced and no injuries were reported, per SDFD.
ABC 10News
The San Diego Fire Department responded to a house fire in the University City area Friday afternoon.
Posted at 4:41 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 19:41:02-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department responded to a house fire in the University City area Friday afternoon.

According to firefighters, crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story, single-family home on Bloch Street as they arrived on the scene.

At 3:46 p.m., SDFD requested a second alarm response.

By 4:21 p.m., the main body of the fire was put out, and firefighters entered the home to search for hidden fires.

Five adults were displaced from the home, and the Red Cross will assist them, the department said. SDFD reported no injuries in this fire.

SDFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists continues to gather more details.

