San Diego firefighters rescue 2 people from cliffs in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department rescued two people from the bluffs of La Jolla Saturday afternoon after they fell from the Box Canyon Trail.

According to an SDFD Twitter account, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive around 2:20 p.m. Units arrived on scene by 2:35 p.m.

SDFD Marine Safety Lt. Lonnie Stephens says first responders found a man and a woman, both in their 20s, about 15 to 20 yards apart. They had both fallen from the Box Canyon Trail, but the two weren't together and did not know each other, according to Stephens.

The man had suffered a head injury, and the fire department used a helicopter to fly him to Scripps Hospital La Jolla, Stephens says. The woman had injuries to her back and head. San Diego lifeguards and firefighters carried out a technical rope rescue to get down to the beach to reach her.

First responders brought her to safety, and she was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

By 4:10 p.m., that rescues were complete, according to SDFD's incident tracker.

The incident tracker says the following fire department resources were sent to Torrey Pines Scenic Drive: one truck, two medics, three fire engines and two battalion chiefs. A total of 26 personnel were at the scene.

Stephens says he's seen traumatic injuries from falls on this trail too many times.

"Box Canyon Trail should not be used by anyone. It's sandstone, there's bad footing, very slippery. You'll fall about 15 to 20 feet into a ravine... very hard fall," he says. "Lots of people are out and about looking for adventure — Box Canyon Trail is not safe."

Firefighters are warning people to be careful when hiking along steep cliffs, especially since larger crowds are expected to be out on the trails during warmer weather. The department says to be vigilant about your surroundings and always stay hydrated.

Stephens pointed out that there are multiple warning signs in the area where the rescues took place. He says the dangerous trail gets narrow at certain points, and there's no room for error.

"Do not hike the Box Canyon Trail. It's not recommended," he says.