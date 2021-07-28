San Diego firefighter charged in deadly motorcycle crash that killed fire engineer

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- A San Diego firefighter paramedic faces charges in the death of another firefighter after a motorcycle crash last year.

San Diego Fire-Rescue engineer Ryan Ferrara died on July 18, 2020, in El Cajon.

In a news release, the California Highway Patrol said the “driver lost control of the motorcycle which caused it to roll over and collide with the roadway surface and into the parked vehicle.” The driver and the passenger were both ejected. Neither were wearing helmets.

The driver of the motorcycle, 37-year-old Patrick Sullivan, faces two felonies in connection with Ferrara’s death. The District Attorney charged Sullivan in May with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.

According to a fundraising page, Ferrara and Sullivan were best friends.

In an emotional memorial last year after Ferrara’s death, his friends and co-workers gathered at Pacific Beach in front of Fire Station 21 to say goodbye.

Battalion Chief Craig Newell choked up during an interview with ABC 10News, saying that “Ryan has done a remarkable job in his contributions.”

ABC 10News reached out to SDFD Fire Chief Colin Stowell, asking if Sullivan is still with the department.

A spokesperson said: “Mr. Patrick Sullivan is a firefighter/paramedic with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. He has worked for SDFD for seven years and is assigned to emergency operations. Mr. Sullivan is currently on an administrative assignment. He does not have contact with the general public.”

Ferrara began working for the City of San Diego in 2001 as a seasonal lifeguard, later joining the San Diego Fire Department in 2007.

Sullivan said he had no comment when contacted about the crash. His next court appearance is scheduled for September.