Truck catches fire at UPS facility in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A non-injury blaze ignited at a UPS distribution center Friday in Kearny Mesa after one of the trucks inside of the building caught fire.

The fire was reported just before 4:45 a.m. at 7925 Ronson Road and firefighters knocked out the flames at 4:52 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Even though there were about 300 additional trucks inside the building, the fire was contained to the truck where the fire started, according to the SDFD.

The sprinkler system inside was activated and all occupants evacuated the building before crews arrived, according to the SDFD.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters were performing air monitoring to make sure the quality was acceptable for employees to go back to work, according to fire officials.

Extensive water and smoke removal was also needed along with overhaul, according to the SDFD.

The SDFD's Metro Arson Strike Team was investigating the cause of the fire, but the fire did not seem suspicious, according to fire officials.