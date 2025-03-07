San Diego Fire-Rescue crews rescue multiple drivers trapped in floodwaters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were busy Thursday night as a strong storm moved through San Diego County.

Crews responded to multiple calls about drivers trapped in floodwaters.

SDFD crews rescued four people from cars on La Jolla Village Drive.

When ABC 10News crews arrived on the scene, four cars were submerged in the floodwaters.

The fire department says the rescues happened at about 8:30 p.m. No one was injured.

Later in the evening in Sorrento Valley, two drivers had to be rescued after getting trapped on Carroll Canyon Road near Pacific Heights Road.

A battalion chief on the scene says a man and a woman were rescued safely from their cars.

Although the worst of the storm has passed, the fire department says flooding can remain into Friday and advises drivers to turn around to avoid getting trapped.